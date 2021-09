Joseph P. Toskey, “Pap” to many, 95, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, September 5, 2021. Joseph was born and raised in Patton, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Patton High School and attended many service and management programs for Ford. Joseph proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II. He shared stories of traveling across Europe in a troop train and said he learned to cook in their down time.