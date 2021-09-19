To Pat Feuerborn

This letter is for Pat Feuerborn of Pocatello in regards to your letter to the editor of April 18.I need to vent, I am 74 years old and I have lived through Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Clinton, 2 Bushes and Obama. Never in my lifetime have I seen a President be scrutinized over every word he speaks, Humiliated, slandered, ridiculed, insulted, lied to, threats to harm him and even his children, by the public and news media, even to the point of protestors trying to hurt someone. I am ashamed of the ruthlessness, hating, cruel people that have no morals, and feel they have a right to say and do the things they are doing. I don’t know how to fix it, I wish I did. Every President after they got elected, was left alone, they weren’t on the news 24/7, being dissected for every word that came out of their mouths, ALWAYS being pressured by the news media and the Public. When Al Gore lost the election to G.W. Bush: Gore won the popular vote, but Bush won the electoral college, much like Trump. Gore said ” for the sake of our unity as a people and strength of our democracy, I offer my concession. LEAVE TRUMP ALONE AND LET HIM DO HIS JOB! Let’s all work towards the good of this country!

Verda Burke,

Pocatello