Recipes

Cheesy BLT dip for game day: Try the recipe

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about BLTs that just hearkens back to childhood and makes us happy. They’re super simple to assemble, toasted to perfection, and just as good for lunch or dinner as they are a late-night snack (paired with Sabrina the Teenage Witch, anyone?). But what if you combined the nostalgic...

fox40jackson.com

onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Pasta e Fagioli

When you consider the quintissential ingredients of Italian cuisine, your mind likely dreams up visions of dried pasta, tomatoes and an assortment of fresh cheeses. But one ingredient that shouldn't be overlooked is fagioli, which translates to "beans" in English. The dish changes depending on which region of Italy you're looking at.
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

If you get the urge to bake but don't feel like going through the laborious process of making a cake from scratch or whipping up other impressive but time consuming desserts, there is one tried and true baked good that is easy to make and satisfies your sweet tooth: banana bread. It only takes up one hour of your time and will make you happy all week long.
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
Daily Advance

Fall great time to break out slow cooker for meals

The weather is already showing signs of fall and there’s no better time to break out the crockpot and whip up some delicious and healthy family meals. You’ve probably been seeing all types of new cooking tools on the market such as the air fryer, instant pot, new wave cooker, sous vide oven and more, but the crockpot is still a viable tool. This slow-cooking process makes food tender and flavorful while also helping to destroy bacteria, making the benefits of using a slow cooker significant and quite diverse.
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
The Daily Meal

How to Roast Pumpkin Seeds

Imagine this: you’ re cuddled up on the couch, the aroma of a fall-scented candle fills the air and you’ re about to watch your favorite Halloween movie. What’ s missing from this picture? This timeless snack is an autumn right of passage, but with so many cooking methods to choose from, it’ s hard to cut through the noise and find the best one.
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
