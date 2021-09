While watching the Eagles dismantle the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, I couldn’t help but think of a seemingly unrelated football maxim:. It’s a bit of wisdom you often hear to describe a runner who, in his quest for an extra yard or his zeal to reach the end zone, fights to stay on his feet or extend the ball away from his body, putting himself at risk of a turnover. The old cliché could just as easily apply to football organizations as they decide when their championship windows have closed and how they might begin the process of rebuilding their rosters.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO