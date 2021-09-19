CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano’s ‘Hydra’ Upgrade Aims To Supercharge Blockchain Scalability, Powering Enterprise Use Cases and DeFi

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInput Output Hong Kong (IOHK) says it’s developing a layer-2 upgrade for Cardano’s blockchain after the crypto’s mainnet was updated last week. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tells his 690,000 followers that a new venture called “Hydra” is in development on the new Alonzo hard fork to improve aspects of scalability and storage.

