1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting in Gwinnett County lounge parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for suspects in a triple shooting that killed one man and injured two others.

Investigators told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. outside the 11 Lounge on Britt Road in Norcross.

Police said an off-duty officer working security at a nearby karaoke restaurant heard the gunfire.

The off-duty officer found one man dead in the parking lot of the lounge. Police said two others were sent to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Emilio Morales doesn’t know the family but frequents the 11 Lounge. He was leaving when the gunshots rang out.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Everybody was running,” he said.

Morales told Thomas he got to his car but noticed a man’s body next to it.

“I don’t know who it was. I don’t know why they killed him,” Morales said.

Gwinnett police haven’t publicly identified the victim, but family members said he was 22 years old and came to the 11 Lounge with his 19-year-old brother and friend.

It is the second deadly shooting that police investigated Sunday morning. A man was found dead inside a Snellville home Sunday.

Police are asking for anyone who knows information about either shooting to contact Gwinnett detectives at at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

©2021 Cox Media Group

