Mitt Romney, Michael Bennet talk about the future of the Colorado River — from the Colorado River
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, left, his wife, Ann, and Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, sit together in a raft while they float a section of the Colorado River northeast of Moab on Saturday. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — It was supposed to take five hours. But the float from the Hittle Bottom Campground along the Colorado River to the Sandy Beach River Access, organized by Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet with the goal to talk about climate change and drought in the West, was extended an extra hour-and-a-half.www.ksl.com
Comments / 18