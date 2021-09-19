Mitt Romney, Michael Bennet talk about the future of the Colorado River — from the Colorado River

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. Michael Bennet are teaming up to get all eligible Colorado families signed up for the expanded child tax credit. They’re promoting a mobile app that allows families to direct file a 2020 simplified tax return in order to receive the benefits. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images) The tax credit went into effect in July. Parents can expect to receive $3,600 for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children 6-17. Half of the money will be paid out over six months and the other half will be a claim made on tax returns. In addition to the child tax credit, Polis signed legislation that adds a refundable state child tax credit of up to $1,080 per child. Eligible residents may claim it when filing 2022 taxes in 2023.

