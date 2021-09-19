Type 4 Hair: Our Full Guide To Caring For Coily Hair (+ Loads Of Expert Tips)

Pregnancy is one of the most significant moments in a woman's life, and the minute you receive the good news right through to the child's actual birth can be absolutely magical for many women. Furthermore, pregnancy is even more significant due to the various effects it can have on the body, some that you might not even expect. Take hair health, for instance. Although everyone experiences different symptoms, many women notice changes to the quality of their hair, such as thick, luscious locks during pregnancy and thinner hair after they have given birth. Here is a short guide to hair health during and after pregnancy.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO