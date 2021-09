After a strong start in the first half by the Browns and what looked to be re-gaining the momentum to begin the fourth quarter, things just slipped away. That’s what often happens when you face QB Patrick Mahomes — the threat of putting him away catches up to you fast, and before you know it, you’re behind. When the clocks hit 0:00, the Browns were on the losing end of a 33-29 game.

