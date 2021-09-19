Tom Hoge putts well in round three of the Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole. In his third round at the Fortinet Championship, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.www.pgatour.com
