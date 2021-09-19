David Lipsky comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship

Captain Steve Stricker has called for his side’s fans not to “cross the line” as the United States bid to regain the Ryder Cup.Stricker expects a “rowdy” atmosphere when play gets under way at Whistling Straits on Friday in his home state of Wisconsin but the 54-year-old hopes there will be no repeat of the scenes which marred the last contest on US soil.Europe’s Rory McIlroy bore the brunt of the heckling over the first two days at Hazeltine in 2016, ultimately having to ask for one man to be removed for being abusive during Saturday’s afternoon fourballs.“We can...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO