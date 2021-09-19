CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Lipsky comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Fortinet Championship

 5 days ago

Check out these swing tracers from the 26 rookies in the field for the 2021 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort. David Lipsky hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lipsky finished his day tied for 19th at 9 under; Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 14 under; Troy Merritt, Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Beau Hossler, and Mito Pereira are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Talor Gooch is in 8th at 11 under.

