CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Olmsted Medical Center Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Starts Monday

By Andy Brownell
103.9 The Doc
103.9 The Doc
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted Medical Center has decided to bring back its drive-through flu vaccination clinic this year. The service was offered last fall during the COVID-19 surge and will resume on Monday. Appointments are not needed for the drive-through clinic, which will be located under a tent in the upper level of the OMC Northwest clinic parking lot. The influenza vaccine shots will be offered Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 AM through 5 PM through October 13, weather permitting.

1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
103.9 The Doc

Work Starts On Two New Mayo Clinic Projects

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Construction is swinging into full gear on two new Mayo Clinic projects. Both are in the downtown campus area. The largest of the two projects is being developed at the intersection of 3rd Street SW and 4th Avenue SW. The 11-story building will contain...
ROCHESTER, MN
103.9 The Doc

Mayo Clinic Awarded Huge Contract For Long-Term COVID Study

Bethesda, MD (KROC AM, News) - The National Institutes of Health has awarded $40-million to Mayo Clinic as part of an effort to determine the long-term effects of Covid. The NIH says under the contract, Mayo will ”collect, curate, and distribute clinical samples for additional research studies” as part of a new initiative called RECOVER. According to the NIH, the project will “build a national study population of diverse research volunteers and support large-scale studies on the long-term effects of COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
103.9 The Doc

103.9 The Doc

Rochester, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thedoc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy