Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

Members of the community gathered on the grounds at Geary Community Hospital to offer prayers for the patients and staff at the hospital. They heard from Mother Doreen Rice of the Episcopal Church of the Covenant, who noted that due to the coronavirus vaccine they may be living a more normal life. "But for the people here and across the country in healthcare they don't have that same sense of hope. So there's frustration, anxiety, anger and exhaustion. So what we need to offer is patience, compassion, empathy and gratitude."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO