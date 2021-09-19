Steelers’ Home Opener Set for Sunday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Steelers take the field for their home opener on Sunday, a local musician will be getting things started by singing the Star-Spangled Banner. Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, announced on social media that he will be singing the national anthem. Blasey says he’s grateful and honored and can’t wait to share the day with his family and with Steeler nation. Just before 1 PM this Sunday I’ll be singing the Star-Spangled Banner amidst a sea of black & gold at Heinz Field! Thank you @steelers for the opportunity. I’m grateful and honored. I can’t wait to share what will be an unforgettable day w my family and Steeler nation. #HereWeGo — Scott Blasey (@scottblasey) September 13, 2021 The Steelers kicked off their season with a win over the Bills on the road in Buffalo and will look to move to 2-0 as they head back home to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO