The Pittsburgh Pirates made a dramatic ninth inning comeback, only to lose on a walk-off home run to Miami 6-5 in extra innings Sunday. Lewin Diaz hit the game-winning home run off reliever Chad Kuhl in the bottom of the 10th, after the Pirates had take a 5-4 lead in the top of the inning. The Bucs had taken a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth, only to allow Miami to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. The Marlins win kept the Pirates from earning a series sweep for the 15th time this season.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO