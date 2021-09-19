CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

EDITORIAL: Senators lose big again for Colorado

By The Gazette editorial board
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYHCn_0c0pXZgL00
Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

As easily predicted, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper did it again! They allowed another loss for Colorado, failing to dissuade the Biden administration from moving the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Grand Junction back to Washington. In more than eight months, they have also failed to persuade President Joe Biden — with whom they should be close — to keep the headquarters of Space Command in Colorado Springs. We just keep losing.

As explained by former Democrat and centrist political analyst and Gazette columnist Eric Sondermann, for all intents and purposes Colorado has one senator and the name is Benelooper. The two of them vote together nearly 100% of the time. They raise money for each other and talk about how close they are.

Among their peers, Colorado’s senators look like journeymen who dutifully follow the marching orders of Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. We see no evidence they make waves, challenge their party’s leadership, or do much of anything to make themselves formidable fighters who get results for Colorado.

Here’s a typical email from Hickenlooper on behalf of Bennet, who faces reelection next year: “As you may know, Michael is one of my best friends. He helped me during my successful run for Mayor of Denver in 2003 and then became my chief of staff. Now, we represent Colorado together in the U.S. Senate.”

Benelooper could force positive change for Colorado. Together, Bennet and Hickenlooper long ago should have done more to persuade Biden to leave Space Command here. With a phone call and signature, Biden could improve our national security by reversing a decision that ranks among former President Donald Trump’s worst. Likewise, Benelooper had every opportunity to persuade Biden and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to leave the BLM in Colorado. They did not get the desired result.

Two Democratic senators who are “best friends” from the same state in a Senate divided 50-50 along party lines have the opportunity to make demands for their constituents. They could have used their leverage for the BLM. That’s how legendary A-listers do it, in the tradition of former Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole, Democrat-turned-Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. These and a long list of other senators fought for their states, putting constituents ahead of party leaders.

Society names institutions, buildings, parks, and transportation infrastructure after politicians who fight for their states. Those who don’t are barely remembered.

Former Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, more than anyone, persuaded Trump to move the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction.

It made good sense for a president who promised to “drain the swamp” and disperse some of Washington’s power and wealth among the flyover people who pay for it all. The move also made sense because 99% of federal land managed by the BLM is west of the Mississippi. Put the people who manage federal lands smack in the middle of them.

If there is one thing Washington bureaucrats fear, it is life outside the D.C. beltway. As such, BLM employees and non-Colorado Democrats opposed the move. Haaland announced the BLM’s return to D.C. on Friday.

Benelooper should be outraged, demanding a committee hearing and more. Instead, the duo is minding their manners and not making waves. In announcing Colorado’s loss, Haaland promised the BLM would maintain some sort of presence in Grand Junction. This is conciliatory verbiage that likely won’t produce much. Yet, it’s good enough for Benelooper.

“A Western BLM Headquarters in Colorado will help ensure we have a fully functioning agency that understands the West,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. He continued, “we’ll keep working to secure jobs in Grand Junction...”

A Bennet statement said, “while I am disappointed that the national headquarters will be in Washington, I believe establishing and growing a permanent BLM Western Headquarters in Grand Junction should be a very positive development.”

Politicians from other states were more concerned regarding Colorado’s loss.

“Today’s misguided, partisan decision has nothing to do with executing good land management and everything to do with centralizing and growing big government,” said Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., the senior Republican on the House Committee on Natural Resources.

No matter how one looks at this, Colorado suffered a serious loss Friday after Bennet and Hickenlooper failed to keep the BLM for our state. This should give Colorado little confidence Benelooper has the influence, the will, or the skill set to overturn the Space Command decision made by Trump. With Bennet and Hickenlooper in Washington, Colorado has very little clout.

Comments / 72

Kenneth Schoentag
4d ago

You get the government you vote for and deserve. We deserve better but the voters in Denver are satisfied with dismal results and dismal politicians.

Reply(10)
77
David Martinez
4d ago

Bennett and Hickenlooper (absolute worst Governor ever) are both a waste of skin, who do nothing for Colorado - much like Polass and his Newsomesque politics for the now, Calirado.

Reply(5)
41
Russell Morgan
4d ago

Democrats don't vote for leaders that actually do anything for the working class, they vote for the leaders that give them free stuff and promises which never transpire.

Reply(2)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thepitchkc.com

The ‘Big Lie’ remains a big part of Missouri U.S. Senate race

Seconds into a web ad supporting Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate bid, footage of former President Donald Trump alleging a stolen election is juxtaposed with headlines touting Schmitt’s role in lawsuits challenging the 2020 results. A largely discredited audit of the presidential election in Arizona has become a...
MISSOURI STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Final version of Colorado congressional maps released

The Associated Press DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission is releasing its final version of the state’s congressional map. Commissioners have until Sept. 28 to either approve it or agree on an alternative. Otherwise the current map goes to the Colorado Supreme Court and becomes official. The map preserves the current four Democratic-leaning and The post Final version of Colorado congressional maps released appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Senate confirms Colorado public defender to be federal appeals judge

Federal public defender Veronica S. Rossman of Colorado became the Biden administration's 12th confirmed judicial nominee on Monday, as the U.S. Senate voted 50-42 to approve her appointment to the federal appeals court based in Denver. Rossman will be the only public defender on the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Colorado Government
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. Border patrol agents are struggling to stem a massive influx of undocumented migrants, thousands of them from Haiti, in a mounting crisis described by one Republican senator as a "monumental disaster" for the Biden administration. US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" will be expelled under Title 42, a policy from Donald Trump's administration that stopped most arrivals at the southern border on the grounds that migrants could spread Covid-19. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada declaring Monday that he would oppose government mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn attention for clashes with former President Donald Trump His Monday remarks — including those in support of voter ID laws and a new Texas law restricting abortions — signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.In a converted warehouse where he worked during his youth that now serves as an office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kunm.org

TUES: Legislators Sue To Rein In Governor On Pandemic Relief, + More

Legislators Sue To Rein In Governor On Pandemic Relief - Associated Press. Legislators asked the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday to limit Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's authority over more than $1 billion in federal relief. The lawsuit from the Republican Party's top-ranked Senator and a Democratic colleague accuses Lujan...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Bruce Westerman
Person
Cory Gardner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Biden backs radical bill for big unions

A generation ago, labor unions actually tried to represent the financial interests of workers. For all their other faults, they at least focused on higher wages, better working conditions, and tight labor markets for their members. That era is long gone. Now, labor unions' top issues include “racial justice,” “climate...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Colorado House#Space Command#The U S Senate#Interior#Democratic#Republican#Non Colorado Democrats#Blm Western Headquarters
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Republicans Again Promoting QAnon Election Conspiracy Movie

Tomorrow evening at the Town of Parker Arts Center, Republicans in Douglas and Elbert counties are teaming up with far-right group FEC United, led by conspiracist Joe Oltmann, to screen a QAnon election fraud conspiracy movie. The Trump Administration’s FBI labeled QAnon a domestic terror threat in 2019. The emailed...
COLORADO STATE
Gazette

EDITORIAL: The dubious campaign to crush Colorado kids

A good gauge of any ballot proposal’s likelihood of success? The desperation of its opposition. The more potentially popular the question that will be put to voters, the more outlandish, reckless, dishonest and insulting the campaign against it. By that measure, Proposition 119 should be a shoo-in on Colorado’s statewide...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Space Command
AFP

Biden scrambles between multiple political fires

President Joe Biden cut a beleaguered figure Thursday as he raced to extinguish political fires on the left and right, at home and abroad, in an attempt to save his hopes of transforming the United States. Whether it's war, diplomatic incidents, economic shocks or an obstructionist Congress, all presidents feel the heat sooner or later. Biden's feeling all those flames at once. To the south, there is the human and national security drama of thousands of Haitian migrants abruptly appearing across the border from Mexico and camping under a Texas bridge.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
117
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy