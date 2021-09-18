3 keys to a Broncos victory vs the Jaguars: Make Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks to pass during a game Sept. 12 against the Texans in Houston. The Associated Press

The Broncos are 1-0 for the first time since 2018 and hope to become 2-0 this weekend against the Jaguars on the road.

Here are three keys to a Broncos' victory in Jacksonville:

Make Lawrence uncomfortable

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rough start to his NFL career last week against the Texans. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick threw three interceptions in the 37-21 loss, but also showed some ability, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

There's no question Lawrence is talented, but having to face a pass rush and secondary as good as the Broncos' in only his second game is a tall task. And the Broncos need to take advantage of that.

"We understand that he’s younger, so he’s going to want to try to be an in-the-pocket, poised quarterback because that’s what every quarterback that’s new wants to be," defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said. "They want to be like Tom Brady. They don’t want to be running around and get that ‘I’m a running quarterback’ title. We understand he’s going to be in there, and we have an opportunity to get him."

Stay aggressive on offense

Against the Giants, the Broncos were 3 for 3 on fourth down, which really changed the momentum of the game. It's not to say the Broncos should do that every week, but that aggression and trust in the offense — especially early in the game — needs to stay this week and throughout the season.

It's clear offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is all for it.

“You guys want to make it sound like it’s something — there’s nobody looking at any charts or anything," Shurmur said. "The boss just says, ‘Pat, we’re going for it.’ I said, ‘Great, let’s do this.’ My role is to pick a play that we’re going to run, so I told him just mark me down as yes.”

Don't let special teams beat you

Any time a team is a heavy favorite like the Broncos are Sunday, special teams are an area that can change the tide of the game if not executed. And for the Broncos, special teams have been an emphasis all off-season after underperforming a season ago.

The Jaguars have a good return man in Jamal Agnew who could be a threat on both kickoffs and punts. But after Week 1, coach Vic Fangio is confident the Broncos are heading in the right direction on special team.

“I thought we played well overall," Fangio said. "We definitely have improved our speed now on the units with (corner) Michael (Ford) there and (linebacker) Jonas (Griffith), and (safety) P.J. (Locke) has been a good special teams player for us. So, overall, it was better. The biggest negative was the penalty there in the fourth quarter, which gave them an extra 15 yards on the last punt, but it was good. We almost had a catastrophic play where we didn’t punt in the right direction, so luckily we avoided that one.”