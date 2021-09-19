Bishop Guilfoyle comes back to edge Forest Hills late

ALTOONA, Pa. – Halloween might be more than a month away, but Forest Hills standout running back Damon Crawley decided to show up at Mansion Park Stadium for Saturday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meeting with Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic dressed as a quarterback.

The disguise suited him well, and he was the life of the part until Bishop Guilfoyle’s Cooper Rother showed up for the last 3:29 looking like Crawley.

For the second straight week, Crawley and the Rangers sustained a gut-wrenching defeat. Behind Crawley’s 219 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, Forest Hills had a nine-point lead in the second half and were on the verge of snapping its two-game losing streak when Rother took over in the final moments to enable Bishop Guilfoyle to end its own two-game skid, 17-16.

“It’s just upsetting. You don’t want to lose any games, and this one hurts being 1-3,” said Ranger senior Brady Christ, whose interception where he wrestled the ball from Rother on a pass deep into Forest Hills territory with 8:13 left looked like it might ice the game. “I want better for this team. I know we have more in us. I just want to come back.”

The Rangers picked up three first downs after Christ’s pick – Forest Hills’ second takeaway of the second half. Not to be outdone, though, Bishop Guilfoyle’s Drew Abraham knocked the ball out of Crawley’s grasp and Dominic Yanoshak recovered at the Marauder 44, giving the hosts one last chance with 3:28 to play down 16-10.

Rother then took center stage, carrying the ball four times for 29 yards before catching a pass from Karson Kiesewetter, dodging a tackle and going 26 yards to the 1.

Kiesewetter snuck in from there, and Deven Wyandt, who booted a 40-yard field goal with distance to spare in the third quarter, made the point-after kick that turned out to the difference with just 1:14 left.

Rother intercepted a deflection to seal the deal in the final minute.

“I’m so proud of my team. We stuck in there. We battled. We never quit,” said Rother, who finished with 84 yards on 16 carries and five catches for 106 yards to offset Crawley. “Our O-line, our front seven, they all picked it up. Our whole team did.”

Forest Hills was trying to bounce back from a 28-22 loss to Central Cambria in which the Rangers piled up about 200 more yards than the Red Devils.

“This week, we ran the ball, we threw some nice passes,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said, “and we fell short.”

Myers decided heading into the game to employ the wildcat formation full-time with Crawley, and it almost worked.

Crawley’s first touchdown was a thing of beauty. He darted straight upfield after getting the shotgun snap, then spun away from a couple of defenders to get the first down.

He wasn’t done, though. Crawley got to the sideline and somehow managed to tightrope it while avoiding Marauder tacklers that seemed to have the angle on him.

All told, it was a 68-yard run. After Guilfoyle was offsides on the conversion, Crawley went around the right side for two points to put the Rangers ahead, 8-7.

Forest Hills made it 16-7 in the second quarter on a 3-yard Crawley run with 2:13 left in the half. That drive covered 10 plays and 64 yards. One of the plays was a 36-yard Crawley run, another an 11-yard bubble screen from Crawley to Colby Rearick.

Crawley had 151 yards on nine carries and 162 yards of total offense in the first half.

Bishop Guilfoyle scored first. Rother hauled in three passes for 62 yards to get the Marauders into scoring range, then going over the left side from the 2 to cap a nine-play, 85-yard drive.

Guilfoyle, though, only had three first downs the rest of the half. But the Marauders rose to the occasion when needed.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how you play,” Marauder coach Justin Wheeler said, “when you get a win, it makes things better.”

Bishop Guilfoyle will have to move forward without another of its top weapons as Haiden Garner, who has been trying to play with a knee injury this season, has decided to shut it down and have surgery. Wheeler gave him the game ball.