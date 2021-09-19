Arrington, Bassett notch wins at Who's No. 1 wrestling event

Who’s No. 1?

Cambria County can make a pretty good argument when it comes to high school wrestling.

Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington and Bishop McCort Catholic eighth-grader Bo Bassett each notched victories at FloWrestling’s Who’s No. 1 event on Saturday night in Dallas, Texas.

Arrington, a two-time PIAA champion who has committed to wrestle at North Carolina State, knocked off the nation’s top-ranked 145-pounder, beating Iowa’s Hunter Garvin 4-3 in part because the event used college rules.

Bassett beat Illinois’ Seth Mendoza 19-8 in the event’s first-ever “Futures Match.”

That’s an impressive performance for Cambria County in one of the nation’s most exclusive events.

“Jackson’s great,” Bassett said. “He’s from our area. We trained together a lot back in the day. … I think that we’re going to keep building and making wrestling a bigger thing in our area.”

Arrington pushed the pace against Garvin, a two-time state champion from Iowa. Garvin was awarded a takedown on the edge of the mat, but Arrington’s corner, led by Young Guns Wrestling Club coach Jody Strittmatter challenged the call and it was overturned on replay.

Arrington took advantage, scoring a takedown with 29 seconds remaining and riding him out for the remainder of the first period.

A quick escape to start the second made it 3-0. Garvin scored another controversial takedown at the end of the second period – this one was upheld on review – to close the gap going to the third.

Despite giving up a stalling point, Arrington was able to ride Garvin for the entire third period for a riding-time point and a 4-3 victory.

Arrington, who could not immediately be reached for comment, entered the bout ranked third nationally and was a late replacement for Maryland’s Meyer Shapiro, who was unable to compete due to injury.

Bassett did what he’s been doing all year – dominating his opponent. Two months after winning a Cadet world title in freestyle, Bassett poured it on against Mendoza, who got the better of their matchups at the youth level.

Mendoza pushed the action early with a couple of shots that challenged the world champion, but Bassett struck first, scoring on a go-behind with 57 seconds remaining in the 3-minute first period.

“I think he tried to take the pace,” Bassett said. “Normally, I’m the guy who sets the pace. I go 100 miles per hour. That’s my identity.”

Mendoza escaped quickly, but Bassett stretched his lead to 4-1 with a takedown off a scramble late in the first period.

Bassett scored three more takedowns in the second period with a snapdown, a go-behind and a short double-leg.

“I felt him break a little bit in the second period,” Bassett said. “Funny story, when the match was over, I thought it was the end of the second period. I felt like I could have gone another period or two. The longer the match, the better for me.”

That was evident in the third, as Bassett scored a reversal and three takedowns in the final two minutes. A riding-time point gave him the 19-8 victory.

“I’m pretty happy with my performance,” Bassett said. “I wanted a tech or pin. I didn’t get there, but 19 points is still pretty good.”

Strittmatter’s Young Guns Wrestling Club, which is based in Cambria County, also picked up a victory in the first of three matches at 170 pounds, where Waynesburg Central’s Rocco Welsh beat top-ranked Manny Rojas, of Michigan, 6-3. In the battle for the top ranking, Georgia’s Gabe Arnold, who wrestles in Pennsylvania at Wyoming Seminary, beat Welsh 2-1 in OT.