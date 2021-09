An Alabama woman was arrested after allegedly taking things too far in attempting to defend her child from their suspected bully. Nannatt Waldrop, 37, is accused of boarding a yellow bus in the town of Center Point at 7:18 a.m. Tuesday morning and getting in a fight with the 11-year-old she believed was picking on her child, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO