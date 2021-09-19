ESO and the DSI (Deutsches SOFIA Institut) offer a joint teacher training on "Infrared Astronomy"
ESO in Garching near Munich and DSI at the University of Stuttgart have joined forces to host a two-day virtual teacher training on infrared astronomy. Experts from DSI and ESO will present the fields of research, unique capabilities and technical challenges of airborne (SOFIA) and ground-based (ESO) observatories. A live stream to SOFIA in Palmdale, USA and a virtual tour of the ESO telescopes on Cerro Paranal, Chile are planned. Besides sharing current results from astronomy research and engineering, a workshop will demonstrate how real SOFIA data can be evaluated in the classroom.supernova.eso.org
