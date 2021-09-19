ESO and the DSI (Deutsches SOFIA Institut) offer a joint teacher training on "Infrared Astronomy"

As Carl Sagan put it, “we are all made of star stuff”. But what is the star stuff made up of? A team of astronomers has recently measured for the very first time the composition of the gas flowing between the stars in the Milky Way. The research, which used archive data from ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) and Hubble Space Telescope observations, reveals that this “interstellar medium” is not well mixed, as previously assumed. Instead, different amounts of chemical elements are spread in different areas much like a swirl of milk in a cup of coffee. The star stuff that we are made of is not well stirred in our galactic neighbourhood, but why?

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO