O-Zone: In the weeds

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Should Jags fans tune back in during the 2022 season? This is not fun. I never know how to tell fans what or when to watch, or how to feel – but there indeed has been an expected amount of fan angst since a 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday at TIAA Bank Field that dropped the Jaguars to 0-2. My sense during the offseason was that the Jaguars would be improved this season with a chance to win six or seven games if they stopped the run better and if the offense was improved with the addition of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The defense is stopping the run better, but it also has a shown a tendency to allow big, momentum-turning pass plays because the pass rush isn't quite getting home enough – and because the secondary hasn't made enough plays on the ball at key times. As for the offense, it hasn't been as dynamic as hoped – which isn't unusual for a team with a rookie quarterback but nonetheless has caused games to tilt in favor of the opponents. The Jaguars haven't made enough plays in key moments. That's true on defense and on offense. Do they have the playmakers to make them? So far, the answer is no. If that answer changes, then the season could be more fun. If not, then maybe not. That perhaps doesn't answer your question. Oh, well. I don't bat 1.000.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO