The French public are highly enthusiastic about the hosting of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to the latest opinion polls. A survey conducted in the wake of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 found that 82 per cent of French people are in favour of hosting the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while among 18 to 24-year-olds there is a massive 92 per cent support.

