CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

International Anthony Burgess Foundation

skiddle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 1:00am) This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. View more events at International Anthony Burgess Foundation ». WE ARE NOT THE LEAST AFRAID OF RUINS; WE CARRY A NEW WORLD IN OUR HEARTS. After the...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Nikki Stewart of The Old North Foundation: “Internal Culture”

Internal Culture: You need to foster an internal culture in which all staff members feel ownership and responsibility for the organization’s success. This sets the tone from day one. To build that culture, first and foremost, I trust in the skills and experience of my team members. I have a staff member who has been with the organization for 18 years, and another who is 3 months in and was hired for his expertise. We all add value, and I want everyone to feel comfortable pitching ideas and asking questions.
CHARITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Burgess
Person
Neil Gaiman
Best Life

See Mick Jagger's Granddaughter With His Great-Grandkids

The Rolling Stones' frontman Mick Jagger has had a life full of romances, as you'd imagine any iconic rock star's would be. These days, Jagger is with ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has one child, four-year-old Deveraux Jagger. Deveraux is Mick's eighth child; his other kids range from 22 to 50 years old. And in addition to his children, 78-year-old Mick Jagger also has five grandchildren, including Assisi Jackson, who gave him two great-grandkids. To see the youngest descendants of the Jagger bunch, read on!
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Nader, ‘All My Children’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, an actor known for All My Children and Dynasty, has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed with his representative. He was 76. Nader’s wife Jodi Lister gave the following statement to MFTV: “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.” She continued, “Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction...
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

EXCLUSIVE: Nia Long On Passing Of Anthony “A.J. Johnson: “A.J. Was A Joy To Work With On Set”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The passing of Friday and House Party actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson has sent ripples through the entertainment world, including among those who worked alongside the standup comedian. Hip-Hop Wired briefly spoke with Johnson’s Friday co-star Nia Long, who shared that her memories of the star and his body of work will live on forever.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecinemaholic.com

Is Bob Hearts Abishola Based on a True Story?

CBS’ popular sitcom ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is a laughter-and-chaos-filled love story of a divorced Detroit businessman and a hardworking Nigerian nurse who helps him recuperate after a cardiac arrest. As the two navigate their clashing personalities and vastly different cultural backgrounds, the stage is set for romance and drama. The feel-good series is a co-creation of comedy king Chuck Lorre (‘The Big Bang Theory’), British-Nigerian comedian Gina Yashere, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Al Higgins.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Roger Michell, ‘Notting Hill’ and ‘The Duke’ Director, Dies at 65

Roger Michell, the British stage, television and film director whose movies include the hit romcom Notting Hill, has died. He was 65. Michell’s family announced his death on Wednesday in a statement on Thursday. They didn’t disclose the place or cause of death. “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on Sept. 22,” said the statement released through Michell’s publicist. Michell directed for British theaters including the Royal Court, the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and made acclaimed television...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike teenage daughter are radiant in incredibly rare photo together

Salma Hayek is a proud mother to her only daughter, Valentina, and on Tuesday she had reason to celebrate the teen and did so with a beautiful photo. The Eternals actress delighted fans with a rare snapshot together as they rang in Valentina's 14th birthday.Taking to Instagram, Salma posted a sunset image and although they were silhouetted, the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy