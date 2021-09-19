CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah archives: Obscure building ordinance from 1845

Cover picture for the articleWhen you look around Savannah’s Historic District, you may notice that almost all of the buildings are brick. This is more than just aesthetic preference, it was an intentional choice meant to protect the citizens of Savannah. In our latest installment in the Obscure Ordinance series, we share an 1845 ordinance which outlines an early form of a building code prohibiting any buildings from being erected in the City or surrounding area unless they were made from incombustible materials such as brick or stone.

