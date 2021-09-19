CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine -- Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality to support the rights of the country's LGBT community. Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv, some carrying banners reading 'œFight for right!' Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including the legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and the creation of laws against LGBT hate crimes.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

