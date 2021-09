Danville Police continue to seek information about a suspect concerning a shooting that took place at 10:45 AM Tuesday morning September 14th. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of English Street, as officers answered a call concerning one shot fired. While officers were responding a 39-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the arm arrived at the OSF Emergency Room. His injuries are not considered life threatening. While the victim did not offer additional information except to say he was sitting in his car at the time, statements from witnesses and area residents had indicated that this person had gone to the area to meet someone. A suspect has been described as an African American male in his late teens or early 20s, seen at the time wearing a tan colored sweatshirt and blue jeans, and running north in the Grant State and English Street area. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446- TIPS (8477).

8 DAYS AGO