The 10 Most Retweeted Tweets Of All Time

Each year, billions of Tweets enter the Twittersphere. What makes a Tweet go viral? Giveaways, puppy rescue missions, and basically anything BTS has ever done are top qualifiers. This list reminds us of the dance challenges we couldn't help watching on repeat. It shows us that celebrities can do literally anything together (like breathing in the same room) and the world will go nuts. Retweeting can also connect people for the good! Millions of dollars have been raised to help people in times of need. It also shows us the power of the chicken nugget. Keep reading to see if you remember the world's most popular tweets, so far!