Spanish island braces for possible earthquakes, eruption

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) — The residents of Spain’s La Palma island remain on alert for a possible volcanic eruption as government authorities warned of earthquakes that could cause damage to buildings. Government experts say that an eruption is not yet imminent. But there has been an intensification of earthquakes under the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge near the island's southern tip. A government committee of scientific experts says that stronger earthquakes “are likely” and that they could damage buildings. La Palma is one of eight islands in the Canary Islands archipelago. They are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco at their nearest point to Africa.

