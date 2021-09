Kinston, NC – Four pitchers combined to limit the Down East Wood Ducks to five hits as the Charleston RiverDogs earned their 82nd win of the season by a 6-0 score on Saturday night at Grainger Stadium. The shutout was the team’s 15th of the season, the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The RiverDogs opponent in the Low-A East Championship Series will be determined on Sunday.