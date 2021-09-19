CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAB Investments Completes Historic Restoration and Conversion at 51 White Street in Tribeca, Manhattan

By Sebastian Morris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAB Investments recently completed a top-down restoration and condominium conversion at 51 White Street, an 1850s-era cast-iron building in Manhattan’s Tribeca Historic District. Scope of work included a commercial-to-residential conversion, an extensive façade restoration, a new mezzanine level, and a two-level expansion above the fifth floor. The building was originally...

