McHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee recently hosted Maryland gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz at the Pine Lodge Steakhouse in McHenry. Schulz is from Frederick County, and currently serves as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce. While in Western Maryland for those duties, she had requested the opportunity to connect with local Republicans in Garrett County to discuss her candidacy for governor. Though an announced Republican governor candidate in early spring, she had missed the annual summer picnic hosted by Garrett County Republican Women earlier in August where active candidates traditionally gather.

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO