UKNY for September 19
Autumn is ahead — and a cascade of autumn and winter releases — and on "UKNY" at 11p.m. tonight, a handful of highlights for the months ahead. Nubya Garcia's remix album, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE, arrives on October 22. The London composer and saxophonist reached out to folks like Moses Boyd, KeiyaA, and Georgia Anne Muldrew to take nine tracks from her 2021 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Source, expanding it beyond its jazz roots to house, drum and bass, and more. Garcia will also be opening for Khruangbin in the States next spring, including two dates at Radio City Music Hall on March 9 and 10.wfuv.org
