CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

UKNY for September 19

By Kara Manning
wfuv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn is ahead — and a cascade of autumn and winter releases — and on "UKNY" at 11p.m. tonight, a handful of highlights for the months ahead. Nubya Garcia's remix album, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE, arrives on October 22. The London composer and saxophonist reached out to folks like Moses Boyd, KeiyaA, and Georgia Anne Muldrew to take nine tracks from her 2021 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, Source, expanding it beyond its jazz roots to house, drum and bass, and more. Garcia will also be opening for Khruangbin in the States next spring, including two dates at Radio City Music Hall on March 9 and 10.

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Says 'It Was The Right Decision' For JUDAS PRIEST To Shelf Collaboration With STOCK, AITKEN And WATERMAN

In a new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing spoke about the band's never-released collaboration with S/A/W, the English songwriting and record producing trio consisting of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, well known for their U.K. pop hits with BANANARAMA, Rick Astley and Kylie Minogue.
MUSIC
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne Releases Newly Reimagined Single Featuring Lemmy

Dark-minded singer and frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, is set to release the expanded digital deluxe edition of his 1991 solo album, No More Tears, on Friday (September 17). Included in the release is a new version of the song, “Hellraiser,” which features a mash-up vocal from Osbourne and the song’s co-writer, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Can’t Slow Down

Ringo Starr might be the most beloved figure in the music world — or any other world. But even at 81, he refuses to slow down. The Beatle drum legend is getting ready to drop his second EP of the year, Change the World. Starr is used to spending each year out on the road, touring with his All-Starr Band. But these days, he’s fighting the pandemic blues by making music in his home studio, with a little help from his friends. As he says, with one of his wall-shaking laughs, “We have nothing better to do some days, so...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Axl Rose’s ‘Genius Moment’ That Made ‘Use Your Illusion’

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum hailed Axl Rose’s “genius moment” as the band was working on the studio project that became 1991’s Use Your Illusion albums. The singer relied on his experience from a previous job as the group prepared to record the usual 20 songs, with the intention of using the best 12 or 13 to form an LP.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Radio City Music Hall#City Music#Ukny#Yard Act#Canadian#Poster Paints#Welsh#Art School Girlfriend#The Weekend Archives
Variety

Harry Styles, Bon Jovi Win Big at 2021 Ivor Novello Awards as Universal IPO Provides Sideshow

Harry Styles, Bon Jovi and Tears For Fears were among the big winners on stage at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards in London – but events off stage loomed large over proceedings. By coincidence the Awards, which honor excellence in songwriting and composition, took place on the same day as the Universal Music Group IPO. But, as the major music company was surging towards a market cap in excess of $50 billion on its market debut, the songwriters on which that valuation was partly built were competing for creative glory. It was an irony not lost on many of the day’s participants....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

Did Brian Laundrie Live Stream From a Boat on Instagram?

Tweets say Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance and a “person of interest” in the influencer’s homicide, live streamed on Instagram on Monday for a few seconds. Footage of the alleged live stream circulating on Twitter and TikTok shows open water, a camouflage Croc shoe, and a floating plastic jug. But...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
E! News

Marc Anthony Debuts Surprise Romance at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Reflects on "Magical" Venice Trip With Ben Affleck. Marc Anthony showed off his new romance at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the 53-year-old "I Need to Know" singer walked the red carpet with Madu Nicola, where the pair enjoyed a high-profile smooch. Marc wore a white shirt and dark pants, while Madu looked glamorous in a long black gown.
MUSIC
wfuv.org

8Track Podcast

A mixtape or playlist has to sound great, but the best ones have meaning behind the songs. So "8Track" lets you hear you both. Hosted by Russ Borris from WFUV in New York, "8Track" is more than a mixtape, it’s a playlist conversation shaped around the music. Each episode features a different Guest DJ (or two) and eight songs they’ve picked to share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOT 107.9

Melvin Van Peebles, Legendary Filmmaker and Actor, Dies at 89

Just days before his classic film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song was slated for a special revival screening at the New York Film Festival, and less than a week before the Criterion Collection will release a box set of his “essential films,” legendary filmmaker and actor Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was 89 years old.
CELEBRITIES
kpopstarz.com

BTS X Coldplay: Band Reveals 'My Universe' Lyric + Audio Teaser

Coldplay recently published the My Universe lyric and audio teaser, their collaborative song with BTS!. Keep on reading to check it out. Coldplay x BTS Reveal My Universe Lyric and Audio Teaser. On September 22, Coldplay posted on their official Twitter account a lyric and audio teaser of their upcoming...
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

Sea.Hear.Now 2021 Day 2: Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Orville Peck, more

After kicking off on Saturday, the 2021 edition of Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest continued on Sunday (9/19). Smashing Pumpkins were the night's headliners, and their setlist, which you can see below, was identical to the one they did at Riot Fest on Friday night. It included plenty of classics -- "Today," "Cherub Rock," "1979," "Disarm," "Tonight, Tonight" -- along with some songs off their most recent album, 2020's Cyr.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy