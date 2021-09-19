Durbin Defends Biden Spending Plan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday reiterated his view that Democrats should go it alone to raise the federal borrowing limit, since President Joe Biden's party has pursued massive spending without Republican support. "My advice to this Democratic government -- the president, the House and the Senate: Don't play Russian roulette with our economy. Step up and raise the debt ceiling to cover all that you've been engaged in all year long," said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, during a news conference. Democratic lawmakers have rejected McConnell's argument, saying that lifting the debt limit is about addressing spending during the Republican Trump administration.

