Congress & Courts

Durbin Defends Biden Spending Plan

By WMAY Newsroom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator Dick Durbin is defending President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan… and the tax increases on the rich that would pay for it. Republicans say the proposal to hike taxes on the wealthy and corporations will bring the economy grinding to a halt. But Durbin says the cost of...

Dick Durbin
