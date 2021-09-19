CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 15th century restored Irish castle

Cover picture for the articleThis magical place is Kilcoe Castle, a 15th century castle located on Roaring Water Bay on the south western coast of Ireland. It was purchased by actor Jeremy Irons several years ago and took 6 years of painstaking renovations to get it to the state it is in today. It is absolutely beautiful, filled with art and treasures from the actor’s travels (carpets from Morocco, a Nepalese yoke, an old Roman-style threshing board, a fiddle he had made in Slovakia, a life-size antique wooden horse that he found in the Cotswolds…). Photos by Simon Upton for Vanity Fair.

