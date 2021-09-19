CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

France's Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines

By ELAINE GANLEY
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Biden vacations, while the world is on fire

Horsing around. Vacation at the beach. Bike riding with friends. Going to a football game and tossing the coin. It sounds like a bunch of kids after school playing hooky, having a good time for the sake of it because there’s nothing else to do. But no, it’s the president and vice president of the United States of America playing around while the country, and the world, are on fire.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Submarines#Paris#Ap
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid tensions in recent months

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spoke with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening as relations between the two countries have remained tense in recent months, particularly in cyberspace, with the US having accused China of widespread malfeasance, including a massive hack of Microsoft's email system and other ransomware attacks.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Psaki blames Boris Johnson for calling on reporters during Biden WH meet

Press secretary Jen Psaki tried to explain away President Biden’s refusal to take questions from reporters during his Tuesday sitdown with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by claiming that the UK leader had blindsided White House aides by calling on two British reporters. “I think our relationship with the United...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Boris Johnson liked Trump. Now he seems to love Biden.

Boris Johnson was as an ally of Donald Trump’s. The former president referred to the British prime minister as “Britain Trump,” and Johnson praised Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy. But now Johnson has made a 180-degree turn, and he’s singing President Biden’s praises. Fresh from what he viewed as a triumphant visit to the White House on Tuesday, Johnson sat down with The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth at the British ambassador’s temporary residence in Washington to spell out with boyish enthusiasm what he had received from the Biden administration during his trip to D.C. — including the lifting of a coronavirus-driven travel ban, among other items. The prime minister wanted to minimize France’s displeasure at being cut out of the recent submarine deal negotiated over months in secret by Britain, the United States and Australia. Without missing a beat, he brushed off the words of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who called the secret deal “a knife in the back” and a “unilateral, brutal and unpredictable decision.” Only a few weeks ago, Johnson and senior members of his government saw the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as unwise and reportedly were annoyed at not being given advance notice by the White House. Now Johnson is talking about working with the Taliban. Edited excerpts of the interview follow:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Psaki Blames Boris Johnson for Biden Not Taking Questions in Oval Office

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden. Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy