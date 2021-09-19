Stagflation rocked the economy before. Is it coming back?
Mention the word “stagflation” to someone who followed the economy in the 1970s, and you can expect a strong reaction. The phenomenon — which describes a period of high inflation and stagnant economic growth — was a nightmare for policymakers, leaving them with few options to rein in runaway prices without damaging the economy. Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was ultimately forced to jack up interest rates to unprecedented levels to get inflation under control.www.kboi.com
