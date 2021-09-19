CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stagflation rocked the economy before. Is it coming back?

 5 days ago

Mention the word “stagflation” to someone who followed the economy in the 1970s, and you can expect a strong reaction. The phenomenon — which describes a period of high inflation and stagnant economic growth — was a nightmare for policymakers, leaving them with few options to rein in runaway prices without damaging the economy. Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was ultimately forced to jack up interest rates to unprecedented levels to get inflation under control.

CNN

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to roll back its massive stimulus

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve isn't ready to take its foot off the stimulus gas pedal just yet, but that soon might change. If the economic recovery continues to progress as expected, the Fed "judges that a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," according to the bank's policy update published Wednesday.
AFP

US Fed preparing to remove stimulus 'soon' despite slower recovery

Rising Covid-19 cases have slowed the US economy's recovery, but the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it may nonetheless "soon" be time to begin removing the stimulus it provided during the pandemic. The closely-watched announcement left policy unchanged for now, but new forecasts from central bankers show they expect the first interest rate increase next year. That would take the benchmark lending rate above zero in the world's dominant economy for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Market watchers, as well as inflation hawks at the Fed, are concerned the stimulus is fueling price increases, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation could remain higher than expected as supply and employment constraints continue after last year's widespread business closures.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago and a sign that it's concerned that high inflation pressures may persist. In a statement, the Fed also said it will likely...
kfgo.com

Fed likely to open bond-buying ‘taper’ door, but hedge on outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up...
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Significant Risk Headwinds Ahead

By David Guttery, Sponsored Content  I believe that we are at a point of inflection where risks of various types, are weighing on the market as we remain relatively near all-time record high levels.  Broadly, I would suggest that the three main areas of risk that are of concern today include geopolitical risk, economic risk, […]
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
FXStreet.com

Stagflation: What is the effect on the dollar?

Outlook: CPI today and retail sales Friday are the mover-and-shakers, and CPI today could bring drama. Inflation is expected at about 5.2% but the Fed’s narrative is that this is temporary spike and will fall back when special one-time factors fade away. The bond boys may be buying it but the general public is not. They think it will persist. The equity guys may agree with the public instead of the Fed, and this bodes ill for the indices.
