How Citizen Sleeper re-examines a genre and why Cyberpunk 2077 is “dated”

Vigilance 2099 seems to be a game that could usher in a true next-gen experience. Being built by the ground up with the brand new Unreal Engine 5, this interactive Blade Runner adventure is turning heads. Games that take place within a neon-soaked city and desolate landscapes are becoming a more common affair. However, there hasn’t really been an IP that knocked it out of the park. Cyberpunk 2077 certainly had potential, but ultimately fell flat to many gamers’ chagrin. So now, there are some new titles out on the horizon that is borrowing the same cyberpunk motif and introducing all-new worlds. Envoidant Studios are the newest developers on the block that are taking a stab at this genre and it is looking astounding.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO