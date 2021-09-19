CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Citizen Sleeper re-examines a genre and why Cyberpunk 2077 is “dated”

PCGamesN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberpunk is a relatively new genre. Most will refer to William Gibson’s 1984 novel, Neuromancer, as being a seminal work within cyberpunk, but its roots go back further to sci-fi authors of the ’60s and ’70s like Phillip K Dick, JG Ballard, and Alice B Sheldon (who wrote as James Tiptree Jr). Movie and videogame adaptations followed suit, cementing some of the key visual cues that we all recognise as cyberpunk today.

