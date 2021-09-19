MSP Investigates Trooper Involved Accident on Maryland Shore
Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that occurred when a trooper’s vehicle collided with a three-wheel motorcycle Saturday evening in Worcester County. Shortly after 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Trooper First Class Cody Shubert, a three-year veteran of the Maryland State Police who is assigned to the Berlin Barrack, was driving an unmarked agency-issued 2020 Ford Explorer traveling south on Philadelphia Avenue approaching the intersection at 12th Street in Ocean City, Maryland. TFC Shubert was on duty, assisting the Ocean City Police Department with road patrol during “Bike Week” events.www.wcbcradio.com
