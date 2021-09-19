CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Affordable Housing Units Still Available in 1492 Bryant Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe affordable housing lottery has launched for 1492 Bryant Avenue, a four-story residential building in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture Engineering Consulting PC and developed by Eduard Haxhari under the 1492 Bryant Avenue LLC, the structure yields 11 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $44,572 to $139,620.

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#East Bronx#Crotona Park#The Bronx#1492 Bryant Avenue#Bryant Avenue Llc#Nyc Housing Connect#Ami

Comments / 0

Community Policy