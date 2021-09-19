Affordable Housing Units Still Available in 1492 Bryant Avenue in Crotona Park East, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1492 Bryant Avenue, a four-story residential building in Crotona Park East, The Bronx. Designed by Node Architecture Engineering Consulting PC and developed by Eduard Haxhari under the 1492 Bryant Avenue LLC, the structure yields 11 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $44,572 to $139,620.newyorkyimby.com
Comments / 6