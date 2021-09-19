Ossining Students Started School on the Sunny Day after Hurricane Ida
The Ossining School District opened for the first day on Sept. 2, as scheduled, but classes began a few hours late after the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the county. A week earlier, the district and community partners gave out away 600 backpacks, along with books and other supplies, at the Ossining RISES Community Kick-Off Party. RISES stands for renew, imagine, succeed, elevate and soar.riverjournalonline.com
