Careful Liberties: On Rivka Galchen’s “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIN HER LATEST NOVEL, Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch, Rivka Galchen reimagines a real-life witch hunt that took place in Leonberg, in the German lands of the Holy Roman Empire, in the 17th century. The accused: Katharina Kepler, mother to famed astronomer Johannes. In her fictionalized account of a true story, Galchen neatly splits the difference between respecting the record of Kepler’s life and taking careful liberties to build out the world around her. The novel begins with Katharina’s first-person narration of the accusation that started it all, with one Ursula Reinbold, the wife of a glazier, claiming that Katharina’s use of witchcraft is the cause of her chronic pain. When the governor insists that Katharina reverse the spell, she declares that she “had done nothing to injure Ursula, and could do nothing to cure her,” and things quickly escalate.

