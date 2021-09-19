CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Emmy Awards: Start time, channel, nominations, how to watch and stream

By Rob Tornoe
inquirer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place Sunday, and Delco could end up being the big winner. Mare of Easttown, the acclaimed HBO murder-mystery series starting Kate Winslet and set in the Philadelphia suburbs, is nominated for 16 awards, including outstanding limited or anthology series and outstanding contemporary costumes (which were inspired by real Wawa customers). That’s more nominations that any show not named WandaVision (23 nominations) and The Queen’s Gambit (18).

