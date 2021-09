Science fiction remakes and reboots tend to deplete their original’s soul or play it too safe in fear of upsetting their fanbase. Reboots usually offer some combination of the two. For example, Jurassic World sanitized the intrigue of the original while simultaneously adopting a much crueler tone than any of the other Jurassic Park films. Similarly, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, director J.J. Abrams technically updates the story but still manages to fill in the same archetypes rather than creating a wholly new piece of work. (Rian Johnson would fulfill that job in the next film, The Last Jedi).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO