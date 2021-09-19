CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

JaxJox DumbbellConnect review: a snazzy pair of adjustable dumbbells with a digital twist

By Lee Bell
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaxJox DumbbellConnect review TL;DR: a smart, sleek and intuitive pair of adjustable dumbbells for early adopters of technological innovation. Despite its name being slightly – let's say – unconventional, JaxJox is a brand you won't forget anytime soon. Not only because of the silly name, but due to it quickly becoming one of the most innovative fit-tech firms out there. Still a relatively small company, JaxJox made a great first impression at CES in Vegas back in 2019 with its connected kettlebell, the JaxJox KettlebellConnect, and has surpassed expectations ever since.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Science

Tivoli Audio Model One Digital (Gen. 2) review: One and done?

The humble tabletop radio’s evolution kicked off in 2005 with the original analog Tivoli Audio Model One, a radio intended to bring clarity of design and signal. With furniture-grade wood, a fabric grille, and several functional knobs, the original Model One tuned into a very specific aesthetic and offered a similarly singular function. In 2017, the Tivoli Audio Model One Digital updated the original, tweaking the appearance and adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the AM/FM capabilities. Now the Tivoli Audio Model One Digital (Gen. 2) keeps the first-gen’s retromodern cabinet while updating the very modern connectivity, offering the ease of AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast streaming in a stylish wireless speaker with superior sound.
ELECTRONICS
themanual.com

Ray-Ban and Facebook Release Snazzy Smart Glasses

Looking for style, comfort and a bit of magic in your sunglasses? Ray-Ban has now teamed up with Facebook to launch Ray-Ban Stories, smart shades that will never let you miss a photo again. Appearing in iconic Wayfarer, Round, or Meteor frames, Ray-Ban Stories may look like traditional glasses, but...
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

Aluratek 8-inch LCD Digital Photo Frame review

The Aluratek 8-inch Digital Photo Frame is one of the best digital photo frames for those who just want something very simple. Today's best Aluratek 8 Inch LCD Digital Photo Frame deals. Aluratek 8 Inch LCD Digital... Prime. Reduced Price. Aluratek 8 Inch Lcd Digital... We check over 250 million...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbbells#Smartphone#Fitness#European#Jaxjocks
Cult of Mac

Snazzy new Anker PowerWave Select+ charger, meet iPhone 13

Anker expanded its ranks of MagSafe-compatible accessories Thursday with a charger all dressed up for iPhone 13’s arrival. The new Anker PowerWave Select+ features a premium fabric covering on an aluminum frame. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Positive Grid Spark Amp review

Native Instruments Komplete... Native Instruments Komplete... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Looking for a Positive Grid Spark Amp review? Sure you are. Although guitar amps sit pretty low on the normy public’s shopping list, the new Spark Amp guitar amplifier from Positive Grid has been creating as much of a buzz as a new Apple product. At the time of writing, the Positive Grid Spark Amp has bagged an incredible 77,423 pre orders and that figure looks like it’s only going to increase in the coming weeks.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
T3.com

Bosch Advanced 18V Cordless Multi Tool review: Starlock accessory system is star of the show

Oscillating at an impressive rate, the Bosch Advanced 18V Cordless Multi Tool is perhaps the best multi-tool at its price, and the perfect DIY companion. The marked improvement in battery technology over the years means it is now possible to run powerful tools using swappable and rechargeable lithium-ion packs, freeing the user from frustrating power cords and allowing even the trickiest tasks to be tackled with ease. Anyone who has tried to remove mouldy grout from a cramped shower cubicle will admit to the bliss of going cord-free.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Liv Devote Advanced Pro review: ace gravel bike specifically for women

The Liv Devote Advanced Pro review in a sentence: if you're a woman, this is the one bike to rule them all when it comes to versatility and adventure. Released into the wild in 2020, the Liv Devote is a women-specific gravel bike from Liv Cycling. Designed for women, using data only from women including Liv’s extensive line-up of pro cyclists and ambassadors, and created with Liv’s team women engineers, this is one incredibly well designed ride.
BICYCLES
T3.com

Lumie Halo SAD lamp review: a premium option with smart styling and adjustable colour temperature

Welcome to T3's Lumie Halo review. If you suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) or general winter blues during the darker days and longer nights, light therapy could help. By mimicking natural sunlight, today's best SAD lamps promise to make you feel better in as little as 30 minutes per day. While the evidence for such claims is largely anecdotal, people who have SAD lamps really, really love them.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

SteelSeries goes seriously snazzy with the limited-edition Ghost collection

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries has revealed the limited-edition Ghost collection with a new look for the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless and Apex 7 TKL keyboard. If either of these awesome gaming peripherals has ever seemed appealing to you, then you're bound to raise an eyebrow and feel your wallet twitch at these latest variants.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Here Are the Must-Have Spin Bike Accessories to Make Every Ride a Great One

Spinning has become one of the hottest forms of exercise of the last decade, and now with Peloton and other at-home spin bikes becoming more popular than ever before, it’s accessible wherever you like to workout. Peloton, NordicTrack and other bougie at-home cycling options have done what no one thought could be achieved — they brought boutique fitness home for the masses and combined flexibility with high-quality instruction. Needless to say, the trend has caught on and more people are opting for at-home classes as opposed to in-studio sessions. If you’ve recently hopped on the bandwagon and bought yourself a...
BICYCLES
T3.com

Amazon Echo and other devices being announced at September 28 event

Amazon yesterday sent out its latest round of invites for a virtual event taking place on Tuesday, September 28th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Clear your diaries, then, as there looks to be more Amazon hardware our way. While information is still fairly scarce over what specific devices the...
BUSINESS
Tom's Guide

Dragon Touch Classic 10 Digital Picture Frame review

The Dragon Touch Classic 10 Digital Picture Frame is a versatile consumer photo and video viewer with huge storage capacity and a large, bright, easy-to-use touch screen that’s sure to delight friends and family. Dragon Touch Classic 10 Digital Picture Frame review: Specs. Resolution: 1280 x 800. Dimensions: 11.4 x...
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
T3.com

Facebook Portal range gets a portable and big screen addition

Mark Zuckerberg took to the social network today to introduce two new Portal devices. The new Portal Go and Portal+. These add to the existing Portal smart screen and Portal TV devices. The new Portal+ is a direct replacement for the current 15.6-inch vertical format version. Portal was first introduced...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy