CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his PDP-Laban party at its national convention on Sunday, saying that the Filipino people have been waiting for a change of government. The 42-year-old boxer added “I am a fighter, and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring.” Another faction of the party earlier this month nominated President Rodrigo Duterte to be its vice presidential candidate. Duterte has led a brutal campaign against illegal drugs, and said last week he would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, the day after the International Criminal Court said it would investigate crime allegations.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Angry scenes broke out at Haiti's main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on, while others threw shoes at the jet. Last weekend, the US started flying out migrants...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxer#Ap#Pdp Laban#Filipino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Qatar's ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

The ruling emir of Qatar whose nation has played a pivotal role in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, urged world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Tuesday against turning their backs on the country's Taliban rulers.Speaking from the podium of the U.N. General Assembly, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed “the necessity of continuing dialogue with Taliban because boycott only leads to polarization and reactions, whereas dialogue could bring in positive results.” His warning was directed at the many heads of state worried about engaging with the Taliban and recognizing their takeover of...
MIDDLE EAST
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Aviation Week

USAF Secretary Warns Of Revived 60-Year-Old Chinese Nuclear Weapon

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has warned that China may seek to revive a 55-year-old concept for a missile that can deliver a nuclear payload from space or near-space on a “back door” trajectory via the Southern Hemisphere. The sudden warning made on Sept. 20 at the Air Force Association’s (AFA)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy