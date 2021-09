Edinson Cavani was left out of Manchester United's matchday squad to face Newcastle on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for the club following his return. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of attackers to choose from now that Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford, and he selected the Portuguese striker from the off against Newcastle with Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood completing the front three.

