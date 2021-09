Xavier‘s Plan A is a go for the final regular eviction of the season on “Big Brother 23.” Derek F. has gone from feeling torn about evicting Kyland to practically giddy he gets to do it after a fateful conversation on Wednesday. Kyland made the tactical error of telling Big D that he was being too cocky bragging about everything he did in the game and how he’s responsible for the Cookout’s success. This is hilarious since, last time we checked, Ky was the one who claimed that Big D did a lot of stuff that we didn’t see — even...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO