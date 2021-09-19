Israel commemorates 48th anniversary of Yom Kippur War
Israeli officials and bereaved families gathered at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl on Sunday to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the 1973 Yom Kippur War. “Something within us changed 48 years ago,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in his address. “The Yom Kippur War proved how dangerous complacency and arrogance can be. It taught us a lesson in humility, but also the importance of being prepared and organized,” he added.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
