Should Giants be concerned with Saquon Barkley's inconsistency?

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is a supremely talented athlete with game-changing ability. We’ve seen that on more than a few occasions.

We’ve also seen Barkley be completely shut down at times, averaging a low number per carry while failing to impact the outcome of a game.

In fact, statistically, Barkley is extremely unbalanced — something that was the case dating back to his days at Penn State.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently expanded upon that.

Barkley’s played 32 NFL games and has rushed for fewer than 50 yards on more occasions (13) than he has rushed for more than 100 yards (11). Moreover, in seven of his 11 100-yard games, he’s had a run of 50 yards or more, which only adds to the idea that he’s a football Adam Dunn (.237 career average with 462 home runs).

Of course, there are several variables that go into the success or failure of a running back. His offensive line must create holes, receivers and tight ends have to block well downfield and the plays have to be called at the right time.

But that doesn’t absolve Barkley from some of his consistency issues.

In a Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team, Barkley’s up-and-down play was on full display. He finished the day with 57 yards on 13 rushes for a modest 4.4 yards per carry. Not bad, right? Well…

Barkley had a 41-yard run on Thursday night, which accounted for most of his production. His other 12 carries went for 16 yards — that a 1.33 yards per carry average. And part of the reason for that was poor field vision and a lack of patience.

Barkley was also credited with a drop in Week 2, which has been another consistent issue of his since being drafted in 2018. And while his pass protected appeared improved against Washington, that hasn’t been something to write home about, either.

If you put stock into Pro Football Focus grades, you’d also notice a negative trend there, too. Barkley’s overall grade has steadily declined each season since entering the NFL. And if you go game-by-game, it’s like a rollercoaster.

The Giants will have to make a decision on Barkley’s future soon and if he doesn’t start stringing together more consistent performances, it will be difficult to justify a long-term, big-money contract.

